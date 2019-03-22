Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 94,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,744,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,541,000 after acquiring an additional 164,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Pelletier sold 6,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $614,922.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,538 shares of company stock worth $4,298,777. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

