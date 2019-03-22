Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,568 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,598 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 462,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,563,000 after purchasing an additional 238,199 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Qualys by 300.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Qualys by 66.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,238,000 after purchasing an additional 102,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $1,061,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,939.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,893,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $3,008,330. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS opened at $86.18 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Qualys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,568 Shares of Qualys Inc (QLYS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/brown-advisory-inc-purchases-1568-shares-of-qualys-inc-qlys.html.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.