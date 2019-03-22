Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $272.48 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $223.63 and a 52 week high of $360.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.39.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

