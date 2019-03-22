Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 257,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,464 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BGC Partners by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.55 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. BGC Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a boost from BGC Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BGC Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other BGC Partners news, Director Linda A. Bell sold 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $101,955.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

