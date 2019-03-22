Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,555 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,041% compared to the average volume of 145 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 45.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,152,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 65.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,764,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,752,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,837 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,727,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,679,000 after acquiring an additional 141,878 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,916,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,219 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th.

BPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Property Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brookfield Property Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BPY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/brookfield-property-partners-target-of-unusually-high-options-trading-bpy.html.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.