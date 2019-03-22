Brokers Set Expectations for Range Resources Corp.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RRC)

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RRC. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

Range Resources stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 53.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,457,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $186,211,000 after buying an additional 771,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,655,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after purchasing an additional 461,780 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $90,825,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,424,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9,258.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262,631 shares in the last quarter.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,453.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $222,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

