Brokerages Set Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Target Price at $27.00

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. 72,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,098. The company has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 2.45. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $34.92.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 70.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $14,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 815,582 shares of company stock worth $20,932,127 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

