Brokerages Set JMP Group LLC (JMP) Target Price at $6.75

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of JMP Group in a report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:JMP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,484. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,874.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $52,266.34. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,874.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 127,340 shares of company stock valued at $512,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

