Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

NYSE:B traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $384.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.37 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 13,200 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $778,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Barnes Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

