Brokerages Set $4.73 Target Price for Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (MTNB)

Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $4.73 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Matinas Biopharma an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Matinas Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MTNB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,044. Matinas Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Matinas Biopharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matinas Biopharma (MTNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.