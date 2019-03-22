Brokerages Anticipate Miragen Therapeutics Inc (MGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.32). Miragen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.82% and a negative net margin of 389.97%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.18. 484,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,884. Miragen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,395,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of microRNA-155, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; MRG-201, a replacement for microRNA-29, which is in Phase I clinical trial that is found at low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, cardiac, renal, hepatic, and pulmonary fibrosis, as well as systemic sclerosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of microRNA-92 that is expressed in endothelial cells and has shown to accelerate the formation of new blood vessels in preclinical models of heart failure, peripheral ischemia, and dermal wounding in the United States and Japan.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.