Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. Home Bancshares also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 38.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Shares of HOMB opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.16. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $24.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,891,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2,071.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 278.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 56,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 41.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 249.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 620,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 442,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.