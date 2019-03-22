Brokerages Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

NYSE:DBD opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.95. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $111,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 90,322 shares of company stock worth $851,258. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,339,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 345,399 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,707,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,288 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 5,685,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,540 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,912,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,586 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,928,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 331,890 shares during the period.

Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

