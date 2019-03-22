British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Grows Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,073,000 after purchasing an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.39, for a total value of $1,536,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,947.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $334.01 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $334.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $299.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

