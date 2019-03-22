British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in TAL Education Group (TAL)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 29.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,394,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,071 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $199,452,000. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,212,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 52.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,102,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,903,000 after buying an additional 2,095,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth about $46,618,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie set a $32.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $35.66 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $585.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

