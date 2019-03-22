British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,919,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.58.

Shares of MTB opened at $160.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $133.78 and a 1-year high of $189.08.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 14.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $60,469.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $1,645,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,977,668 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/british-airways-pensions-investment-management-ltd-acquires-new-position-in-mt-bank-co-mtb.html.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.