Brink’s (BCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 274,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,031. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.06 million. Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 68.11%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

In other Brink’s news, SVP Rohan Pal sold 4,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.46, for a total transaction of $345,905.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.65 per share, with a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,300,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,720 and have sold 23,924 shares worth $1,829,571. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 29.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,343,000 after purchasing an additional 228,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brink’s during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 36.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 540,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 18.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,536,000 after acquiring an additional 105,235 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.