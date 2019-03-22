Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Brinker Capital Inc. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3,023.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,911,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,902,000 after buying an additional 1,234,844 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,602,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,640,000 after buying an additional 765,193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,434,000 after buying an additional 638,972 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APTV opened at $80.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.96 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

