Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Snap-on by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $156.55 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $189.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas L. Kassouf sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.24, for a total value of $3,008,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $632,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,760 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/brinker-capital-inc-has-1-11-million-stake-in-snap-on-incorporated-sna.html.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.