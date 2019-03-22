Brian D. Bailey Sells 20,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Director Brian D. Bailey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $1,354,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.25. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $52.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bandwidth from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,549,000 after purchasing an additional 184,837 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 698,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 164,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 668,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 343,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brian D. Bailey Sells 20,000 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/brian-d-bailey-sells-20000-shares-of-bandwidth-inc-band-stock.html.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.