Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.57 Million Holdings in Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Viacom worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Viacom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,147,000 after buying an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,764,000 after acquiring an additional 265,799 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 9.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,594,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 3,319.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Viacom by 28.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,482,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,988 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAB opened at $25.98 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Viacom’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

