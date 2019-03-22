Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Holdings in Macy’s Inc (M)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Macy’s to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Macy’s stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

