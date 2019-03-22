Bovis Homes Group (BVS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday.

BVS has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,055 ($13.79) to GBX 1,140 ($14.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bovis Homes Group from GBX 1,234 ($16.12) to GBX 1,211 ($15.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Bovis Homes Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bovis Homes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.91 ($14.45).

BVS opened at GBX 1,097 ($14.33) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81. Bovis Homes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,311.50 ($17.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

