Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Stake Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 29.5% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $145,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 186,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 27.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $290,328.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,981,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock worth $719,908 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAY stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $1.52 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

