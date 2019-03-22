Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Sells $576,737.07 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,739 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $576,737.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,457.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,136,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,193,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $468,943,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) EVP Sells $576,737.07 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/boston-scientific-co-bsx-evp-sells-576737-07-in-stock.html.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.