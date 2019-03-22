Bokf Na Sells 52,072 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,461 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 52,072 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $256,783,000 after buying an additional 88,243 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 929,808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 340,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 30,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $45.27 on Friday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $66.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

