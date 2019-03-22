Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $668,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,924,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $105,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,270.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $3,438,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,953,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,325,000 after purchasing an additional 993,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 284,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,267. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -743.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.