Bluefin Trading LLC Has $57,000 Position in Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Bluefin Trading LLC cut its holdings in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 111,585 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,482,053 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,824 shares in the last quarter. Circle Road Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Groupon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,983,800 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Groupon had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $799.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

