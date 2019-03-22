Bloomsbury Publishing (BMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

BMY opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.49 million and a P/E ratio of 19.92. Bloomsbury Publishing has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

