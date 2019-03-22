Bloom Trading Down 6.5% This Week (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $34,910.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bloom has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, TOPBTC and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00376623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025061 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.01656571 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00230276 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004952 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bittrex, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

