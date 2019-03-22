BlackRock Inc. Has $174.14 Million Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,592,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Universal Insurance worth $174,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 119.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UVE stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $219,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 468,036 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Donaghy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 501,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,812,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $756,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

