BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Virtusa Co. (VRTU)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Virtusa worth $168,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Virtusa by 879.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Virtusa by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtusa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other news, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $597,309.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,768.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $193,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,944 shares of company stock valued at $11,416,984. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

VRTU stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Virtusa Co. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

