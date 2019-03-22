BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$298.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$272.10 million.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BB opened at C$12.52 on Friday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$8.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/22/blackberry-bb-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-friday.html.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.