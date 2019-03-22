BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0010

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $2.87 million and $508,071.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00377592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01667036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00228748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004937 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,316,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,012,617,482 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

