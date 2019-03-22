BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) is one of 541 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BioXcel Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors 4426 12702 27223 955 2.55

BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 118.88%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 47.61%. Given BioXcel Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BioXcel Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -$19.27 million -7.06 BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors $2.22 billion $231.47 million -3.69

BioXcel Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioXcel Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BioXcel Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -41.30% -38.75% BioXcel Therapeutics Competitors -1,871.71% -125.82% -26.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics competitors beat BioXcel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. It has clinical partnership with Nektar Therapeutics. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.