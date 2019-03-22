Biosyent (RX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Biosyent (CVE:RX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of C$5.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.40 million.

RX stock opened at C$8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.59. Biosyent has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$10.26.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Biosyent from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells various pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the treatment of iron deficiency anaemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository designed to help healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

