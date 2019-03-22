BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.
Shares of BMRN opened at $90.78 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 9,597 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $902,981.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,061 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,709.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $346,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $204,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after buying an additional 756,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 639,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after buying an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.