BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of BMRN opened at $90.78 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 9,597 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $902,981.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,061 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,709.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $346,964.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,211.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $204,025,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $101,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,600,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $987,779,000 after buying an additional 756,222 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 965,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,215,000 after buying an additional 639,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,461,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,725,000 after buying an additional 628,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

