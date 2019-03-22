Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.51% of Biogen worth $302,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Biogen by 27,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,309,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 14,257,427 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Biogen by 503.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $873,986,000 after buying an additional 2,063,598 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 163.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,927,000 after buying an additional 524,575 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,397,000 after buying an additional 422,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 279.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,418,000 after buying an additional 365,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $338.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.35.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 7,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 6,114 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.55, for a total transaction of $2,008,754.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $225.27 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $224.60 and a 1-year high of $388.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

