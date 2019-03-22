Biogen (BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $226.61 and last traded at $227.71, with a volume of 14949412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $320.59.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $397.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $427.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Biogen from $328.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Biogen from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Biogen by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 190,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,668,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $502,078,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,940,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 28.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

