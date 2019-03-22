BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.79.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.36.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $32,754.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 506,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,087.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,175 shares of company stock worth $215,265. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,211 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,380,456 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

