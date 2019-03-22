Biocept (BIOC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,439. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
