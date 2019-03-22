Biocept (BIOC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,439. Biocept has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

