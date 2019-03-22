Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $43,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $315.57 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.17.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

