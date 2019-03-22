Bilfinger SE (GBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.93 ($46.43).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. HSBC set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Bilfinger stock opened at €30.72 ($35.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bilfinger has a one year low of €24.34 ($28.30) and a one year high of €46.82 ($54.44). The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.42.

Bilfinger SE provides engineering and other industrial services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through two segments, Engineering & Technologies (E&T); and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations (MMO). The E&T segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.

