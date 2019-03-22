BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

GDEN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 50,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,559. The stock has a market cap of $437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 873,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after buying an additional 489,591 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after buying an additional 187,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

