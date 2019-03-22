BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Entertainment (GDEN) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.
GDEN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. 50,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,559. The stock has a market cap of $437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.