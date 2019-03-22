BidaskClub Upgrades ABIOMED (ABMD) to Hold

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $337.43 on Friday. ABIOMED has a 12-month low of $274.02 and a 12-month high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $200.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that ABIOMED will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.16, for a total value of $7,203,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,408,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $8,435,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,882,607.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ABIOMED by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ABIOMED by 1,187.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

