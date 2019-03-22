BidaskClub Lowers Scholastic (SCHL) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Scholastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholastic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $149,398.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $21,166,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,356,000 after buying an additional 217,578 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 632,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 100,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,509,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,495,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,509,000 after buying an additional 74,211 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.