BidaskClub Lowers Primo Water (PRMW) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,453.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 65.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
