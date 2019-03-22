BidaskClub Lowers Primo Water (PRMW) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

In other news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $27,011.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 11.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $387,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,453.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 65.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 60,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 1,225.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after buying an additional 1,131,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

