BidaskClub Lowers Frontier Communications (FTR) to Sell

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

FTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut Frontier Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.51 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Frontier Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.47.

FTR stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Frontier Communications has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 147,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides broadband, Ethernet, traditional circuit-based, and voice services; and software defined wide area network, multiprotocol label switching, and time division multiplexing data transport and optical transport services to small, medium, and large enterprises, as well as advanced hardware and network solutions and services, and customer premise equipment.

