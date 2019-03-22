BidaskClub Lowers ANSYS (ANSS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of ANSYS and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.69.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.64. ANSYS had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $627,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $143,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ANSYS by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,027,000 after acquiring an additional 135,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

