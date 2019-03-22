BidaskClub Lowers ANSYS (ANSS) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on shares of ANSYS and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.69.
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.35. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $190.45.
In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $627,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajei Gopal sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.56, for a total transaction of $3,132,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,384 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,416 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $143,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ANSYS by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in ANSYS by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,027,000 after acquiring an additional 135,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
