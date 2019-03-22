BidaskClub Downgrades Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Strong Sell

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

HFWA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

HFWA opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $37.40.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 8.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $103,268.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $555,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

